AGL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.64%)
ANL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
AVN 75.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.35%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
FNEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
GGGL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.91%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
KEL 2.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.69%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
TPL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.11%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
TRG 137.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
UNITY 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
WAVES 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,389 Increased By 50.1 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,701 Increased By 49.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,422 Increased By 41.9 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BHC orders to quash all FIRs registered against PTI's Azam Swati

  • Orders his release if not booked in any other cases
BR Web Desk Published 09 Dec, 2022 01:55pm
Follow us

The Balochistan High Court directed on Friday the police to quash all five first information reports (FIRs) registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati over his controversial tweets against top military officials.

During a hearing today, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar reprimanded the police for registering multiple cases against Swati.

Police informed the judge that the inspector general of police did not know about the registration of five cases against Swati.

PTI moves SC to take suo motu notice of Azam Swati’s arrest

The BHC then directed the police to quash all FIRs registered against the PTI leader in the province and release him if he was not booked in any other cases.

In October, Swati was arrested for posting tweets against state institutions but let go.

A few weeks later, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him again over a case related to a controversial tweet against senior military officials.

An FIR was registered by the FIA on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman. Separate FIRs were registered against the senator in Balochistan and Sindh as well.

Following his arrest, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid petitioned the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice regarding Swati's “political victimisation”.

The petition asked for immediate notice to be taken on the “illegal arrest” of the senator and the “violation of privacy of his home."

It claimed that Swati was tortured in front of his wife and kids, as well as during the custody of the FIA.

Azam Swati BHC

Comments

1000 characters
Pakistani1 Dec 09, 2022 02:30pm
Courts and establishment need to decide what they want to do in any particular case. Contradictory judgements form various courts cause lot of confusion and waste money and time.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

BHC orders to quash all FIRs registered against PTI's Azam Swati

Rupee depreciation continues, settles at 224.4 against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down for 'approximately 20 days'

China’s Xi meets Arab leaders on ‘milestone’ Saudi trip

Oil set for 10% weekly drop as demand worries dominate

Gas production at desired delivery pressure: Mari signs agreement with fertiliser companies

Electricity bills: PD says doesn’t want to manage tax, surcharge collection

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Read more stories