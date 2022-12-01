AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PTI moves SC to take suo motu notice of Azam Swati’s arrest

  • PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid files petition
BR Web Desk Published 01 Dec, 2022 03:29pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid petitioned on Thursday the Supreme Court (SC) to take suo motu notice regarding the “political victimisation” of PTI Senator Azam Swati, it was reported.

The petition asked for immediate notice to be taken on the “illegal arrest” of the senator and the “violation of privacy of his home."

The petition claimed that Swati was tortured in front of his wife and kids, as well as during the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA).

In October, Swati was arrested for posting tweets against state institutions.

Last week, FIA arrested him again and on Tuesday, his physical remand was extended till December 3 by an Islamabad court.

Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s remand for 4 days

During the hearing, in which Swati did not appear, Babar Awan, the PTI leader's lawyer, told Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Bashir that the senator should be exempted from appearing in court as he is facing life threats.

In October, after Swati's arrest, Mazari had written open letters to world human rights bodies, demanding his release.

“Pakistan has been engulfed in a political crisis in the aftermath of a ‘regime change scheme’ to remove the government of PM Khan and replace it with a combined opposition government with a bloated cabinet comprising primarily of members out on bail,” she had written at the time.

