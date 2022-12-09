Resurgence of terrorism on western borders: Minister stresses need to make preparations of high quality

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday stressed the need to make preparations of highest level, as there is a resurgence of terrorism on the western borders. This, he stated while chairing the NACTA’s 3rd Board of Governors meeting, here on Thursday.

The National Coordinator NACTA, Muhammad Tahir Rai, briefed the Board about the structure and functions of NACTA. All administrative and financial proposals submitted by the national coordinator were discussed in detail and approved, unanimously, by all the members of the Board.

The national coordinator proposed restructuring of the NACTA within the current statutory mandate and most importantly, creation of National Counter Terrorism Department at the federal level.

While addressing the Board members, Federal Minister for Interior expressed satisfaction over the NACTA’s performance in countering extremism and terrorism. The minister emphasised that the NACTA has to play a key role in formulating data-driven policies and strategies to support law enforcement agencies in defeating terrorism.

“NACTA needs to revamp its structure and functions for effectively playing its due role,” he added.

The federal minister appreciated the coordinated efforts of the NACTA for countering financing for terrorism in the context of Pakistan’s recent removal from FATF’s Grey List.

The minister stressed the need to make preparations of highest level, as there is a resurgence of terrorism on the western borders.

“Unfortunately, this region has been in a conflict zone for the last 40 years,” he added.

The federal minister assured his and the government’s all possible support to the NACTA in terms of funds and legislation. Whole of the nation approach at federal level can defeat terrorism comprehensively. The NACTA shall play a leading role in it.

Federal Minister for Power and Energy Khurram Dastgir, Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad along with federal secretaries of Interior, Defense, Law and Justice, and Finance Division, besides DGs Intelligence Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (CT), DG Military Intelligence and IGPs and Home secretaries of all provinces also attended the meeting as Members of NACTA Board of Governors.

