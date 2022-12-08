AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
Worsening smog: Schools to remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays, LHC told

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday told the Lahore High Court that all public and private schools would remain closed in the provincial capital on every Friday and Saturday with weekly holiday on Sunday due to worsening smog till further orders.

The court adjourned the proceedings in the identical petitions regarding environment issues till next week and sought compliance reports from the authorities on the court’s directions. A law officer also presented a notification by the secretary school education to this effect before the court.

The law officer also presented another notification by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding closure of all private offices in Lahore for work from home on Friday and Saturday till January 15, 2023.

