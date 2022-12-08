AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
Japan provides $38.9m grant as flood aid

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan provided a grant of USD 38.9 million as flood response in addition to USD seven million in September.

On December 2, the Japan government announced its plan to provide grant assistance of USD 38.9 million to Pakistan as part of Japan’s supplementary budget to deliver life-saving aid to the flood victims.

The unprecedented levels of flooding have triggered a multi-dimensional humanitarian crisis, leaving the affected population with increased health risks and food insecurity, insecure livelihoods, and heightened vulnerabilities to gender-based violence.

The Government of Japan will support the affected population in various social and economic dimensions in partnership with the WHO, UNFPA, FAO, UNDP, UNICEF, WFP, UNWOMEN, UNHCR, and IPPF in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces, as well as the Islamabad Capital Territory. For the total grant assistance of USD 34.2 million, the proposed areas of support include emergency medical assistance, food distribution, agriculture and livestock restoration, livelihood recreation, and gender-based violence risk mitigation and response. In order to ensure the rapid rollout to reach the most vulnerable, these projects will commence in January 2023.

