KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Panther Tyres Limited 28.12.2022 22.12.2022 to 03.00 P.M 28.12.2022 EOGM Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 29.12.2022 23.12.2022 to 11.00 A.M 29.12.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022