NUST’s convocation week begins

ISLAMABAD: The second convocation week of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) commenced at the university’s main campus in Islamabad on Monday.

On the inaugural day, medals were conferred upon distinction holders in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD students are to receive degrees during the convocation week that will last till December 9, 2022.

Degrees are being awarded to over 3400 graduates from all NUST Schools at the main campus in the 7 core disciplines, including Engineering, Information Technology, Applied Biosciences, Management Sciences, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences & Humanities, and Art, Design & Architecture.

In his convocation address, the chief guest Lt-Gen Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retd), Rector NUST, extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, particularly distinction holders, for having successfully passed through one of the most rigorous and comprehensive knowledge ecosystems.

