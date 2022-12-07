AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NUST’s convocation week begins

Press Release Published 07 Dec, 2022 07:03am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The second convocation week of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) commenced at the university’s main campus in Islamabad on Monday.

On the inaugural day, medals were conferred upon distinction holders in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD students are to receive degrees during the convocation week that will last till December 9, 2022.

Degrees are being awarded to over 3400 graduates from all NUST Schools at the main campus in the 7 core disciplines, including Engineering, Information Technology, Applied Biosciences, Management Sciences, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences & Humanities, and Art, Design & Architecture.

In his convocation address, the chief guest Lt-Gen Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retd), Rector NUST, extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, particularly distinction holders, for having successfully passed through one of the most rigorous and comprehensive knowledge ecosystems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Education Students NUST PhD degree NUST’s convocation

Comments

1000 characters

NUST’s convocation week begins

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Anchorperson’s murder: SC directs govt to register FIR

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

FIR lodged by Islamabad police

NTDC’s acting chief likely to be confirmed as MD

Read more stories