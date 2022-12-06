AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
ANL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
AVN 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.54%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 49.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.98%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
FLYNG 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
MLCF 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
OGDC 71.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PAEL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
PRL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.75%)
TREET 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 136.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.45%)
UNITY 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
WAVES 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,593 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,379 Increased By 18.4 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blast injures six near money market in eastern Afghan city

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 03:33pm
Follow us

KABUL: A blast injured at least six people near the money exchange market in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, police said.

“The blast happened in Talashi Square in front of the money exchange union around 1:45 pm,” Quraishi Badlon, police spokesperson for Nangahar province, said.

Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came the same day an explosion hit a vehicle carrying oil employees in northern Balkh province, killing at least seven people.

Talashi Square Quraishi Badlon Jalalabad blast Balkh province

Comments

1000 characters

Blast injures six near money market in eastern Afghan city

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 224.11 against US dollar

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Injured Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf out of England series

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

PM brings the economics of hydropower under govt focus

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Read more stories