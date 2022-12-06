US oil may bounce moderately before retesting $76.55

SINGAPORE: US oil may bounce moderately into a range of $78.94-$79.75 per barrel, before retesting a support at $76.55. The drop on Monday looks too sharp to sustain.

It is expected to be partially reversed by the current bounce.

Nevertheless, the drop is deep enough to confirm a completion of the bounce from the Nov. 28 low of $73.60.

Even though the possibility of the bounce to extend can’t be completely wiped out until oil falls below $73.60, it could be much safer to assume the downtrend from $90.10 has resumed.

The trend observes a set of projection levels.

US oil may retest resistance at $83.20

Immediate support is at $76.55, a break below which could open the way towards $74.17-$75.49.

A break above $79.75, however, would signal the extension of the bounce towards $83.20.

On the daily chart, oil is retesting a support at $77.24.

Its persistence simply convinces the market of a steady downtrend.

A wave (C) is driving the trend towards $62.89-$71.76 range.