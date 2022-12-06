AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
ANL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
AVN 75.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.55%)
BOP 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
EFERT 81.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
EPCL 49.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FCCL 12.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FNEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
GGGL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
OGDC 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.75%)
PAEL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
TREET 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
WAVES 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,144 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.25%)
BR30 15,240 Decreased By -48.5 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,537 Decreased By -75.2 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,340 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may bounce moderately before retesting $76.55

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 10:15am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may bounce moderately into a range of $78.94-$79.75 per barrel, before retesting a support at $76.55. The drop on Monday looks too sharp to sustain.

It is expected to be partially reversed by the current bounce.

Nevertheless, the drop is deep enough to confirm a completion of the bounce from the Nov. 28 low of $73.60.

Even though the possibility of the bounce to extend can’t be completely wiped out until oil falls below $73.60, it could be much safer to assume the downtrend from $90.10 has resumed.

The trend observes a set of projection levels.

US oil may retest resistance at $83.20

Immediate support is at $76.55, a break below which could open the way towards $74.17-$75.49.

A break above $79.75, however, would signal the extension of the bounce towards $83.20.

On the daily chart, oil is retesting a support at $77.24.

Its persistence simply convinces the market of a steady downtrend.

A wave (C) is driving the trend towards $62.89-$71.76 range.

US crude oil Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may bounce moderately before retesting $76.55

Arshad Sharif’s 'brutal killing': CJP takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PM brings the economics of hydropower under govt focus

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

Read more stories