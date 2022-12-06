AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
AVN 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.61%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
EFERT 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
GGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
OGDC 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.29%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
TREET 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
TRG 135.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.41%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.02%)
WAVES 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 5.2 (0.13%)
BR30 15,311 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
KSE100 41,661 Increased By 48.7 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,380 Increased By 19.3 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Inside fool’s paradise

BR Research Published 06 Dec, 2022 08:51am
Follow us

There are now increasing discussions on economic and financial emergency and the different options that need to be taken into consideration to slow the economy down. It seems the government is turning deaf ears on taking the necessary steps to puts rein on the situation, many of which have been advocated in this space for more than six months. The government is stuck.

It appears that different circles in government or ruling party are not comprehending the gravity of the situation. The problem is not going to be resolved by merely bringing the current account into balance or in surplus. The issue of debt profiling needs to be resolved through restructuring. The problem is too much debt of short-term nature. Within the short-term debt, no commercial lender is ready to roll-over. This has to be fixed.

However, the finance minister is living in his own world. He is bullying the IMF, as if he has a solid backup plan in the absence of the IMF. He cares about the political capital of PML-N. Many parliamentarians of the ruling party still think that Dar would be able to do his magic. They still think that within six months the economy would be in batter shape to go into elections. And that is why they are content with how Dar is dealing with the economy.

The first thing that is required today is to get back to the IMF programme. Nothing short of that could work. Even if Dar arranges three billion additional dollars from friends. That won’t be enough. Austerity and belt tightening is required anyways. Without these, no one would be doling out debt.

With every passing week, the anxiety is growing. Some more selective restrictions are being imposed. As a sane mind in the ruling coalition rightly said,Dar is putting the sovereign default on the shoulders of the private sector. The government has not defaulted yet; but a liquidity crisis in the domestic private sector market is getting serious. Nothing is working right.

There is no one in the government with a clear mandate. When PMLN folks are grilled on reforms or on taking tough decisions, they reply that not much can be done in a coalition government. If that is the case, whystay in this coalition government? But no one is ready to leave. And no one is ready to take the right decisions.

Nonetheless, these financial emergency plans should be imposed anyways. Days should be shortened and weeks as well. Wedding functions should be limited and restricted. Foreign travel should only be allowed for education, health and work related. Rest all should be restricted.

But at the same time, fiscal austerity should be implemented. Gas prices must increase.New taxes should be imposed. And expenditure should be curtailed. Nothing is easy politically for the government. But they don’t have any choice either.

current account IMF programme economy down surplus

Comments

1000 characters

Inside fool’s paradise

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

New estimates place flood losses at $46bn

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

Read more stories