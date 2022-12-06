Punjab govt ‘ready’ to hold LB polls in April

LAHORE: The Punjab government is learnt to have given a go-ahead to conduct local bodies elections in the province in the last week of April 2023.

Sources claimed that the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department has moved a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and gave assurance that they are prepared to conduct the local bodies’ elections in the province in April 2023. It has also been mentioned in the letter that election rules have been drafted and sent to the law department for vetting.

The sources claimed that the Finance Department is also expected to release Rs10 billion to cover the expenses of local bodies’ elections.

