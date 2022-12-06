KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.771 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,133.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.330 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.269 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.123 billion), Silver (PKR 1.051 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.039 billion), Platinum (PKR 623.145 million), SP 500 (PKR 528.227 million), DJ (PKR 467.035 million), Natural Gas (PKR 247.554 million), Copper (PKR 83.321 million), Brent (PKR 7.760 million).

