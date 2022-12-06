KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (December 05, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
158,985,450 101,024,661 3,916,663,746 2,551,495,318
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 444,675,910 (436,515,034) 8,160,875
Local Individuals 3,175,011,861 (3,055,158,142) 119,853,718
Local Corporates 1,403,068,195 (1,531,082,790) (128,014,593)
