AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.79%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.31%)
GGGL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.5%)
GGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.4%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.01%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
PRL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.83%)
TPL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.03%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.46%)
UNITY 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.29%)
WAVES 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.76%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble slides to seven-week low vs dollar as oil price cap starts

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 02:32pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The rouble weakened to a seven-week low against the dollar as a price cap on Russian oil came into force on Monday in a development that could reduce Russia’s foreign currency export revenue.

At 0726 GMT the rouble was down 0.4% at 62.23 to the dollar , having earlier touched 62.49 for its weakest since Oct. 17.

Against the euro, it lost 1.1% to 65.71, its weakest in nearly five months.

Against the yuan, the rouble shed 1.4% to 8.93 , having earlier touched 8.969 for its weakest since Aug. 17.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.4% at $86 a barrel.

A Group of Seven price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance the conflict in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

“The Russian equity market is likely to remain in a tight band in the short term on lower turnover.

Russian rouble slumps to fresh lows against dollar

We see no drivers, neither to grow, nor to fall,“ said BCS World of Investments.

“Today, the EU ban on Russian oil and the price ceiling kick in, though there is still no clarity how this is enforced.”

The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at 1,107.9 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was up 0.4% at 2,188.6 points.

Moscow-listed shares in tech giant Yandex were up 1.5% after former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said he was joining the company as an adviser on corporate development.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble slides to seven-week low vs dollar as oil price cap starts

ECC approves wheat import of 450,000MT from Russia

Time to 'say no' to cartels, says PM, as energy bill touches $27bn

Rupee falls 0.1% against US dollar

UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output steady, Russian price cap imposed

Taliban acting defence minister holds talks with UAE president

Cotton arrival falls 40% year-on-year

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Big tax defaulters: FBR to auction off properties, trademarks

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

Read more stories