Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank raid, Palestinians say

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 01:06pm
BETHLEHEM: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

During an early morning Israeli raid near the city of Bethlehem, clashes erupted and one Palestinian was killed, according to Palestinian medical workers.

Several other people were arrested, Palestinian officials said.

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, Palestinians say

The incident follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the occupied West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

