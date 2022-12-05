Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank raid, Palestinians say

BETHLEHEM: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

During an early morning Israeli raid near the city of Bethlehem, clashes erupted and one Palestinian was killed, according to Palestinian medical workers.

Several other people were arrested, Palestinian officials said.

The incident follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the occupied West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.