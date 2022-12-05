AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Pakistan

UN chief lauds services of volunteers

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2022 05:47am
ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has paid homage to the volunteers, saying they are “true champions of our work to advance peace, sustainable development, and human rights.” In a statement issued here, Sunday, on International Volunteer Day, the UN chief said, we honour the commitment and contributions of volunteers towards building fairer societies and a healthier planet.

“Through their selfless service, volunteers show the best of humanity,” he added.

“Their spirit of giving enriches all,” he said.

This year’s theme – “Solidarity through Volunteering” – highlights the importance of coming together to care for one another, the secretary-general said, adding that it is a reminder that everyone had a role to play.

“Wherever you live, whatever your skills, I urge you to take action. Volunteer your time. Volunteer your talent. Volunteer your experience,” the UN top boss said.

“Today and every day, let us take inspiration from all those who, through acts of solidarity large and small, improve our world. And let us resolve to do our part to forge a better future for all,” he added.

UNITED NATIONS UN Security Council Antonio Gueterres services of volunteers International Volunteer Day

