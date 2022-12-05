Corps Commander Polo Cup: FG/Din, DP/Sheikhoo, Remington earn victories

LAHORE: FG/Din Polo, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Remington Pharma recorded easy victories on the sixth day of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Pants here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, FG/Din Polo beat Master Paints/Newage Cables by 7-5½. Tomas Marin Moreno played hero’s role in FG/Din Polo’s victory by firing in fabulous four goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar banged in a beautiful brace and Shah Shamyl Alam and Rafi Shaikh scored one goal each.

The players of Master Paints/Newage Cables also fought well against their opponents but they couldn’t finish the crucial match and lost it by 5½-7. Juan Cruz Greguol slammed in four goals and Farooq Amin Sufi struck one for the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

Nicolas Antinori helped Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel outsmart 4 Corps Team by a good margin of 9-3. Nicolas Antinori did the magic with mallet and polo pony and hammered impressive five goals. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed also played well and thrashed in two goals while Omer Asjad Malhi and Osman Aziz Anwar converted one - one goal each.

The 4 Corps Team had a two-goal handicap advantage while Muhammad Raza Behboudi scored the only goal.

Hamza Mawaz Khan’s clinical performance guided Remington Pharma to a thumping 10½-5 triumph over Team Diamond Paints in the third and final match of the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022