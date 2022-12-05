‘Sindh Culture Day’ celebrated

KARACHI: A Sindh Culture Day was celebrated on Sunday with zeal and zest across the province and elsewhere in the country. The day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every December. On this occasion, various cultural, government, and non-government organizations held seminars, rallies and conferences to highlight the centuries-old culture of the Indus valley.

People wore cultural dresses with Sindhi Topi and Ajrak to highlight the rich culture of Sindh. A large number of people including political workers, leaders, NGO people, students and labourers purchased the traditional Topi and Ajrak to mark the day. As the demand for Topi and Ajrak soared, the shopkeepers also raised the prices.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his message on the occasion said this day gives us the lesson to respect all traditions and customs without any discrimination.