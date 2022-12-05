AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Dec 05, 2022
Pak-England 2nd Test: tickets’ sale begins

Recoder Report Published 05 Dec, 2022 05:47am
LAHORE: The tickets for the second Test between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium will be available from Monday (today).

The fixture will see the return of Test cricket in the City of Saints after over 16 years and will be played from December 9 to 13.

To make the most prestigious format of the game accessible to more and more people, the Pakistan Cricket Board has set the prices of the tickets at nominal Rs 250 for VIP and Rs 150 for Premium enclosure. The VIP enclosures are Imran Khan, Fazal Mehmood, Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas, while the enclosure that fall into Premium category are Wasim Akram, Elahi Brother, Hanif Mohammad and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The tickets will be sold in physical form only and will be available at Gulgasht Bagh and Main Vihari Chowk from 0900 till 1800 every day.

A PCB spokesman said that entrance inside the venue on a match day will strictly be either through an ID card/B-Form used while purchasing the ticket. Entry to the match will only be allowed on printed tickets, which spectators will be able to get from designated Bookme box offices stationed at Gulgasht Bagh and Main Vihari Chowk from 0900 till 1800 everyday starting from Monday, 5th December.

