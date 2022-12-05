ILMA University organises fashion show

KARACHI: ILMA University organized a fashion show ‘ILMA Style GALA’ to showcase ‘Student Brand’. “In a world where fashion trends rule the apparel industry and act as cultural communication like music and food, this was surely an attractive affair. The iconic fashion show offered the audience firsthand knowledge about clothing lines. Some ensembles by student designers were showcased while others modelled stylish dresses,” said Class Faculty Owais Saleem, adding the varsity provided them a platform to launch their clothing brands and showcase these extravagantly.

“Design stanches from young individuals of ILMA, each possessing a mature state of mind and constantly thinking outside the box. We at ILMA believe in not only motivating those within your circle but celebrating life’s success with them, as well”

These clothing brands were launched by students of Principles of Marketing, Introduction to Media Software, and Event Management.

“From Class of Event Management, we have Black Fire, Next Trend, Run, Wrap Jack, Class of Introduction of Media Software are Bro-Kit, Rukh, Scenes, and From Class of Principle of Marketing we have Elenor, Haxs, Khanan’s, Suit Shoot, Suthan Clothing, Winter Fiesta, Zarif cazibie.”

Judges’ panel included beauty and lifestyle influencer Shahmina Shah, makeup artist Nadia Baloch, fashion designer Umair and fashion photographer Usama Sameer. One of the designer students said: “We can promote our respective cultures through fashion which has a universal appeal. Culture and fashion are breaking barriers and bridging gaps among the nations.” He added that in this era, fashion forms unique identities to increase people-to-people contact.

