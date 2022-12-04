AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EPA empowered to inspect any facility suspected of hurting environment: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court observed that the provincial Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is empowered to enter and inspect a place under authority to search warrant having reasonable ground to believe that an offence damaging environment is being committed.

The court passed these observations in a petition of a brick kiln owner Nemat Ullah Khan and said the agency, instead of following the procedure, provided under the law, has taken extreme steps against which interim relief was granted and as a result the intent and purpose of the law is frustrated.

The court disposed of the petition and directed the respondent agency to provide the opportunity of hearing to the petitioner and an order, if required, be passed under Section 16(1) of the Act of 1997.

The court said the purpose of the Act of 1997 is protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement of the environment. Environment and consequential climate change is now the biggest threat globally and Pakistan is ranked with the most vulnerable countries. Cities like Karachi and Lahore are on top of the most polluted cities in the world, the court added.

The court said if zigzag technology is not being used by brick kiln owners, the agency can pass an order by calling the responsible person or by visiting the premises, where violation is being committed. The court said the agency can direct the person to take appropriate measures as prescribed in Section 16(2) of the Act of 1997.

The court said if such orders in writing is violated, the anti-environmental activity should be stopped for a specified period or permanently. In case of further violation, criminal action should be taken against the owner or responsible person violating the directions, the court added.

The court, however, observed that if proceedings are not in accordance with law, the aggrieved person has remedy before the environmental tribunal. The petitioners being owners of brick kilns were aggrieved of imposition of penalty and proposed sealing of business premises for alleged violation of using old technology (‘BTK’) instead of approved ‘zigzag’ technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Lahore High Court EPA Nemat Ullah Khan

Comments

1000 characters

EPA empowered to inspect any facility suspected of hurting environment: LHC

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Income tax arrears: Nov collection up Rs2.33bn to Rs8.98bn YoY

Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

Asset-backed securitization rules: SPVs allowed to offer debt securities

Read more stories