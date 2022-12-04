Moonis statement raises doubts, requires clarification: minister

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi’s statement (wherein he claimed that the former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had advised them to side with Imran), has raised doubt over the narrative of being “apolitical” hence, needs to be clarified.

“General Bajwa has retired, his benefits and losses don’t matter, but Moonis Elahi’s statement has cast doubt over the narrative so it needs to be clarified,” Rana Sanaullah said.

Talking to media, here on Saturday, he said the government and the nation has trust that the commitment the institution have made to the nation is “true” and “respectable” and the institution will perform its national duty under the same commitment so that politics move forward and things advance in the country’s favour.

Responding to a query, he admitted that the government has failed to reduce inflation but claimed that the destruction Imran’s government brought, have controlled only up till now. “We are working hard and will limit inflation in the coming days,” he said, adding: “This destruction hasn’t been caused in six months but in three years. I hope the nation will believe us.”

He underscored the need to resolve all issues with consultation in a democratic system. “We have to take everyone along in democracy, issues are resolved through consultation in democracy,” he said, adding: “PPP leadership and Balochistan Government have refused to dissolve Sindh and Balochistan assemblies while no decision has been taken by the coalition government regarding No-Confidence motion in the Punjab and KP assemblies.”

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan always refused to talk with opposition but now he is ready for talks. “It was same Imran who had said that it would be better for him to die instead of sitting with the rulers,” Rana said. He castigated Imran for making Pakistan a spectacle before the whole world by selling Toshakhana watches.

He was of the view that all stakeholders needed to be on board for the smooth running of political affairs. He claimed that all other assemblies would remain intact if Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) assemblies were dissolved. “They [PTI] held one meeting yesterday to dissolve the assemblies and they will hold another today,” he said.

When asked about the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return, Rana said that he would definitely come back no matter if there were by-elections in Punjab or general elections in the country. He was optimistic that the people would listen to the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N would achieve success in Punjab with big margin.

To another question, he said former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had played his complete inning, adding “the nation trusts the military leadership.”

