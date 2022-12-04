Mali revises down cotton output forecast

AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
BAMAKO: Mali’s cotton output for the 2022/23 season is expected to reach 740,000 tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 810,000 tonnes, the head of the state cotton company CMDT said late on Thursday.

“We had made a forecast of 810,000 tonnes but with the problems of fertilizer supply, the floods, the attack of insects (jassids) we have revised our forecast downwards to 740,000 tonnes,” said Nango Dembele on state television.

Output for the 2021/22 season was 780,000 tonnes, he said. Tiny green grasshopper-shaped parasites called jassids have infested cotton crops and slashed production forecasts across West Africa for the 2022/23 season.—Reuters

