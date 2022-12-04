AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Cotton market: No major change in present outlook

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman said...
Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

Besides, the rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 65,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. Around 600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 14,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund.Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 285 per kg.

