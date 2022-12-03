AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PCB, UNAID join hands to raise awareness about AIDS

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined hands with the UNAID to spread awareness about the disease of HIV-AIDS.

Skippers of Pakistan and England cricket teams Thursday donned red ribbon at the toss and while unveiling of the trophy to create awareness about the disease. The broadcasters also donned red ribbons in the pre- and post- match shows.

The campaign encouraged people to get tested before it was late and end the stigma surrounding the disease. It may be added that around 9,600 people were diagnosed with the disease in Pakistan only last year.

Blood donations to certified blood banks, use of a new syringe while getting injected, use of new and clean shaving equipment and regular testing are some of the precautions that can be taken to curb spread of HIV/AIDS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan vs England UNAID Pakistan and England cricket teams

Comments

1000 characters

PCB, UNAID join hands to raise awareness about AIDS

Pak diplomat escapes assassination attempt at Kabul

FY22 trade with US soars 38.3pc to $10.5bn YoY, NA told

Nov POL products’ sales down 12pc to 1.55m tons YoY

PM urges Chinese co to invest in renewable energy sector

PM seeks reform plan: Power sector PDM govt’s Achilles heel

SPI down on decrease in food prices: PBS

Import of urea: PPRA refuses to give fresh exemption

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Muttaqi speaks to Bilawal

US designates four AQIS, TTP leaders as SDGTs

Read more stories