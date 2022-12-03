PCB, UNAID join hands to raise awareness about AIDS

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined hands with the UNAID to spread awareness about the disease of HIV-AIDS.

Skippers of Pakistan and England cricket teams Thursday donned red ribbon at the toss and while unveiling of the trophy to create awareness about the disease. The broadcasters also donned red ribbons in the pre- and post- match shows.

The campaign encouraged people to get tested before it was late and end the stigma surrounding the disease. It may be added that around 9,600 people were diagnosed with the disease in Pakistan only last year.

Blood donations to certified blood banks, use of a new syringe while getting injected, use of new and clean shaving equipment and regular testing are some of the precautions that can be taken to curb spread of HIV/AIDS.

