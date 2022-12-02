AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
Lacklustre business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman also...
Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 65,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

400 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 14,500 to Rs 14,700 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 14,600 per maund and 2000 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

