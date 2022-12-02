AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

51st NATIONAL DAY OF THE UAE: Messages from Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE

Published 02 Dec, 2022 07:00am
Follow us

TEXT: On the auspicious occasion of 51st National Day of United Arab Emirates, I extend my profound felicitations and sincere wishes to the leadership and the people of UAE from the leadership and Embassy and from the people of Pakistan.

In the last 51 years, the UAE has emerged as a global model for development, peace, progress and good governance. This impressive economic development has made the UAE a world class hub for trade, business, tourism, innovation and modernization. This was made possible by the far sighted vision and policies of the founding father H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and successive leadership of the UAE.

Pakistan and the UAE have a long history of close and friendly relations, strengthened by shared interests, common values and commonality of views on all issues of mutual concern. Both countries enjoy multi-faceted economic and commercial relations and close cooperation in areas of security and defence. The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investment.

I, in particular, would like to acknowledge the valuable support from UAE and its leadership extended to Pakistan by providing urgent relief and humanitarian aid to support Pakistan’s flood relief efforts. This is the manifestation of deep and time-tested brotherly relations between the two countries that have stood the test of time.

The UAE hosts 1.6 million strong and law abiding Pakistani community acting as a bridge between the two countries and strengthening people to people contact. From the laborer in the factory, to skilled worker, highly educated professionals, institution builders and entrepreneurs, all have made an invaluable contribution to the development of the UAE. Remittance sent by these workers who came to the UAE to earn an honest livelihood, have also been an important factor in the social and economic uplift of Pakistan.

On this special occasion, we join our Emirati brothers and sisters to share their joy in celebrating the unparalleled achievements of the UAE. We pray for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the UAE, and for a long life and happiness of its leaders. Amen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

uae NATIONAL DAY OF THE UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

Comments

1000 characters

51st NATIONAL DAY OF THE UAE: Messages from Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Global factory activity shrank last month

LPG price up by Rs11.7/kg for Dec

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories