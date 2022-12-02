51st NATIONAL DAY OF THE UAE: Messages from Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE

TEXT: On the auspicious occasion of 51st National Day of United Arab Emirates, I extend my profound felicitations and sincere wishes to the leadership and the people of UAE from the leadership and Embassy and from the people of Pakistan.

In the last 51 years, the UAE has emerged as a global model for development, peace, progress and good governance. This impressive economic development has made the UAE a world class hub for trade, business, tourism, innovation and modernization. This was made possible by the far sighted vision and policies of the founding father H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and successive leadership of the UAE.

Pakistan and the UAE have a long history of close and friendly relations, strengthened by shared interests, common values and commonality of views on all issues of mutual concern. Both countries enjoy multi-faceted economic and commercial relations and close cooperation in areas of security and defence. The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investment.

I, in particular, would like to acknowledge the valuable support from UAE and its leadership extended to Pakistan by providing urgent relief and humanitarian aid to support Pakistan’s flood relief efforts. This is the manifestation of deep and time-tested brotherly relations between the two countries that have stood the test of time.

The UAE hosts 1.6 million strong and law abiding Pakistani community acting as a bridge between the two countries and strengthening people to people contact. From the laborer in the factory, to skilled worker, highly educated professionals, institution builders and entrepreneurs, all have made an invaluable contribution to the development of the UAE. Remittance sent by these workers who came to the UAE to earn an honest livelihood, have also been an important factor in the social and economic uplift of Pakistan.

On this special occasion, we join our Emirati brothers and sisters to share their joy in celebrating the unparalleled achievements of the UAE. We pray for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the UAE, and for a long life and happiness of its leaders. Amen.

