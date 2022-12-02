KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 01, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
191,132,270 113,155,690 5,555,159,562 3,325,087,032
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 399,822,260 (430,014,310) (30,192,050)
Local Individuals 4,102,069,151 (3,579,227,658) 522,841,493
Local Corporates 1,941,291,439 (2,433,940,882) (492,649,443)
