AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad says PTI to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies next week

  • Former information minister says his party aims to organise elections in provincial assemblies before March 20
BR Web Desk Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 06:15pm
Follow us

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday that his party will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies next week, Aaj News reported.

Talking to the media in Jhelum, the former information minister said that his party aims to "organise elections in Punjab and KP assemblies before March 20."

Last week, the PTI chief had announced in the Rawalpindi gathering that his party would quit all the assemblies.

Fawad says PTI leadership has ratified Imran's decision to dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters.

"My party has not come to Rawalpindi for elections or politics. It is the need of the country to have fresh elections."

Responding to his decision, Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi said on Sunday that he "would not hesitate for a minute" if asked to dissolve the provincial assembly.

In a video message released on Twitter, Elahi said his government was made on Imran Khan's mandate and he would oblige his decision regarding the dissolution of the assembly.

Better to quit assemblies than be part of this corrupt system, says Imran in Rawalpindi address

Following Imran's announcement, Fawad on Monday said that his party leadership had ratified Chairman Imran Khan's decision to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies.

Addressing media outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore, where the PTI leadership held its meeting, Fawad said it was decided that PTI will no longer be part of the assemblies, adding that both legislative assemblies will be dissolved by next week.

He noted that PTI MPAs in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will also submit their resignation and their MNAs will approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for confirmation of their resignations.

"PTI will submit 567 resignations in total across assemblies," Fawad said, adding that this will force the ECP to hold elections in these provinces within 90 days as per the Constitution.

Fawad said that the opposition, in the provinces, will also be invited to put forward their names for a caretaker government.

By-elections will be held in Punjab, KP in case of mass resignations: ECP

Later, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said by-elections will be held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in case of mass resignations.

“Although it is difficult to hold provincial elections and national elections in the same year, we are bound by the law,” the ECP official said.

The official clarified that elections will only be carried out on the seats of Punjab and KP rather than National Assembly (NA) seats.

Punjab assembly KP Assembly PTI long march Fawad Chaudry Punjab by election

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad says PTI to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies next week

Rupee registers gains, settles at 223.69 against US dollar

Rise in TTP attacks in Pakistan should be concern for Afghan Taliban as well: Rana Sanaullah

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $327mn, stand at $7.5bn

EU tentatively agrees $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil

Record-breaking England put Pakistan to the sword in first Test

Google app payments: IT ministry says issue resolved

Oil buoyed by OPEC+ output speculation and easing China COVID curbs

Economic advice: Dar constitutes 11-member reform, resource mobilization commission

PTI moves SC to take suo motu notice of Azam Swati’s arrest

Read more stories