Fawad says PTI to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies next week

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday that his party will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies next week, Aaj News reported.

Talking to the media in Jhelum, the former information minister said that his party aims to "organise elections in Punjab and KP assemblies before March 20."

Last week, the PTI chief had announced in the Rawalpindi gathering that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters.

"My party has not come to Rawalpindi for elections or politics. It is the need of the country to have fresh elections."

Responding to his decision, Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi said on Sunday that he "would not hesitate for a minute" if asked to dissolve the provincial assembly.

In a video message released on Twitter, Elahi said his government was made on Imran Khan's mandate and he would oblige his decision regarding the dissolution of the assembly.

Following Imran's announcement, Fawad on Monday said that his party leadership had ratified Chairman Imran Khan's decision to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies.

Addressing media outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore, where the PTI leadership held its meeting, Fawad said it was decided that PTI will no longer be part of the assemblies, adding that both legislative assemblies will be dissolved by next week.

He noted that PTI MPAs in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will also submit their resignation and their MNAs will approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for confirmation of their resignations.

"PTI will submit 567 resignations in total across assemblies," Fawad said, adding that this will force the ECP to hold elections in these provinces within 90 days as per the Constitution.

Fawad said that the opposition, in the provinces, will also be invited to put forward their names for a caretaker government.

Later, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said by-elections will be held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in case of mass resignations.

“Although it is difficult to hold provincial elections and national elections in the same year, we are bound by the law,” the ECP official said.

The official clarified that elections will only be carried out on the seats of Punjab and KP rather than National Assembly (NA) seats.