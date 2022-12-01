AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US CG visits KPEZDMC head office in Peshawar

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: US Consul General Peshawar Panfilo Marquez visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company Head Office, Peshawar.

Honorable Consul General US visited KPEZDMC Head Office along with Kurt Beurmann, Political / Economic officer, US Consulate General Peshawar, said an official communiqué issued here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries and Investments in KP, Abdul Karim Tordher welcomed Consul General and his team to KPEZDMC office. On this occasion Member BoD-KPEZDMC, Fayaz Ahmad Jarral, Chief Zones Management, Fakher-i-Alam Sahibzada and Chief Finance Officer, Shahid Khattak, Chief Project Planning and Development, Imtiaz Ahmad and Acting Chief General Operations, Khanan Khan along with other team members attended the meeting.

SACM-KP briefed the Consul General on the potential of KP with respect to natural endowment and geographical advantages and the efforts of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards creation of conducive environment for the local and international investors, which has resulted in investors’ confidence and hence, there has been overwhelmingly response from the business community towards investment in various sectors in KP.

SACM further shared the investment opportunities that are available in the potential sectors of KP with special focus on minerals mining and processing, manufacturing sector, agro based processing and tourism sector.

The Consul General in his remarks acknowledged the commendable role of KPEZDMC in promoting industrialization, value addition of the local raw material and creation of employment opportunities for the community.

The Consul General assured full support for facilitation of investment promotion through learning programmes in KP in different programmes funded by the US Government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Abdul Karim Tordher Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPEZDMC Panfilo Marquez US Consulate General Peshawar

Comments

1000 characters

US CG visits KPEZDMC head office in Peshawar

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Four killed as suicide bomber attacks police guarding polio vaccination team

East Timor opens new port in largest ever foreign investment

Read more stories