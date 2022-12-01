US CG visits KPEZDMC head office in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: US Consul General Peshawar Panfilo Marquez visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company Head Office, Peshawar.

Honorable Consul General US visited KPEZDMC Head Office along with Kurt Beurmann, Political / Economic officer, US Consulate General Peshawar, said an official communiqué issued here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries and Investments in KP, Abdul Karim Tordher welcomed Consul General and his team to KPEZDMC office. On this occasion Member BoD-KPEZDMC, Fayaz Ahmad Jarral, Chief Zones Management, Fakher-i-Alam Sahibzada and Chief Finance Officer, Shahid Khattak, Chief Project Planning and Development, Imtiaz Ahmad and Acting Chief General Operations, Khanan Khan along with other team members attended the meeting.

SACM-KP briefed the Consul General on the potential of KP with respect to natural endowment and geographical advantages and the efforts of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards creation of conducive environment for the local and international investors, which has resulted in investors’ confidence and hence, there has been overwhelmingly response from the business community towards investment in various sectors in KP.

SACM further shared the investment opportunities that are available in the potential sectors of KP with special focus on minerals mining and processing, manufacturing sector, agro based processing and tourism sector.

The Consul General in his remarks acknowledged the commendable role of KPEZDMC in promoting industrialization, value addition of the local raw material and creation of employment opportunities for the community.

The Consul General assured full support for facilitation of investment promotion through learning programmes in KP in different programmes funded by the US Government.

