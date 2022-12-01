KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.002 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,275.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.345 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.372 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.036 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.012 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 522.727 million), DJ (PKR 515.168 million), Silver (PKR 474.989 million), Platinum (PKR 353.618 million), Copper (PKR 226.630 million), SP 500 (PKR 106.502 million) and Brent (PKR 36.153 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.776 million were traded.

