‘Apolitical’ institution has perturbed ‘puppet’ politicians: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that the “institution’s” apolitical stance has got the “puppet” politicians perturbed about their future.

Addressing a big rally here at the Nishtar Park in connection with the PPP’s 55th foundation day, Bilawal said when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto raised the flag of his party 55 years ago and when he began to lead this nation, the country was divided into two parts

Bhutto made the defeated nation stand on its own feet with hope, brought back 90 thousand war prisoners and got recovered 5,000 square kilometres of land occupied by India, Bilawal said apparently in response to former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent statement in which he had said that the India-Pakistan war of 1971 (fall of Dhaka), was a ‘political’ failure and not military one.

“Institution’s apolitical stance has got the puppet politicians worrying about their future, Bilawal said apparently in a veiled reference to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s current stance about the institutions and their role in country’s politics.

“I want to tell the media of Pakistan and especially the media of Karachi that a ‘Jiyala’ sitting in this venue will become the next mayor of Karachi. We have the right to elect our mayor and serve the people of Karachi,” he said.

We have fought not one, two but three dictators, Bilawal said while chanting the slogan of “Jiye Bhutto”.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party believes in politics of hope and solidarity instead of politics of hatred. PPP connects this country and it is the ‘chain’ of all four provinces.

Bilawal said Bhutto gave the constitution; he did everything by doing the politics of hope, and unity. Every Pakistanis was given the right to vote. Earlier, only rich people who used to pay taxes could vote. Bhutto gave the right of vote to the poor. He gave economic rights, gave land to the landless peasants, ensured rights to the labourers and workers.

Bilawal said that Bhutto used to consult with the youth and student unions for shaping his foreign policy. “He gave democratic and constitutional rights to every class, as well as, their economic rights of bread, cloth and shelter. Today, the country possesses nuclear power because of Bhutto. He did not believe in politics of hatred, and anarchy. We need a leader like Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Bhutto, who accepts martyrdom but does not take any U-turn.”

Bilawal said this is the ideology that was carried out by Benazir Bhutto. In her 30-year politics, Benazir’s two brothers were murdered, her father was hanged, yet she never did the politics of hatred and eventually she was assassinated.

“When Bibi started politics, the country was under the dictatorship of Zia who abrogated the constitution. Political and constitutional rights were taken away from the women of this country by Ziaul Haq. Fatwas were being given that women cannot do politics, but Benazir proved them wrong and became a two time Prime Minister.”

If you can use the internet today, the undersea cables were laid by Benazir in the 1990s, he said.

