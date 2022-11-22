Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan’s Sararogha area, the military’s media wing said.

The statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (​ISPR) said an exchange of fire took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists on November 22.

A soldier identified as 39-year-old Havaldar Umer Hayat from Kohat’s Lachi was martyred in the exchange, the ISPR said.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," ISPR said.