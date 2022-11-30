AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Environmental pollution: Punjab govt to follow Indian parameters for grading industrial sectors

Hamid Waleed Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab government will follow Indian parameters to classify industrial sectors for their contribution to environment pollution, said sources.

They said the government has hired a consultancy firm to carry out a comparative study of the industry classification in terms of their contribution to the pollution. Various industrial sectors had approached to the government through the forum of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

The Chief Minister Punjab took notice of the complaint and instructed the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to stop acting like a policeman and carry out a study regarding actual contribution of each industrial sector before sealing their manufacturing units in the name of environment protection.

The sources said the industrial stakeholders had pointed out in their representation that they were forced to bear colossal losses without assessing their contribution to the pollution.

According to the sources, the Punjab government has recently held a consultative meeting with the industry stakeholders in order to prepare a detailed draft for policy action. Representatives from 16 industrial sectors attended the meeting and put forward their input.

The power sector representatives said they were using best quality German engines to generate power along with the government-recommended fuel. But still the EPA was adamant to take action against them in the name of environment protection.

They said expulsion from the recommended fuel was not to that extent that the EPA should close down their operations. Therefore, a practical approach should be adopted in their case.

Similarly, representatives from the pharmaceutical industry made a point that their five days contribution to the pollution was equal to one day contribution made by the cement sector. But the department was treating them equally, resulting in millions of rupees loss per day.

Representatives from the sports industry said the football industry contribution was negligible but still the EPA was compelling it to close down operations soon after a drop in the temperature. The sources said the department of industries would determine pollution expulsion range in line with the parameters set by the Indian government for their industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

climate change Punjab government LCCI environmental pollution industrial sectors Environment Protection Agency Indian parameters

Comments

1000 characters

Environmental pollution: Punjab govt to follow Indian parameters for grading industrial sectors

November CPI likely to decline marginally

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

Shariat Court gives clean chit to PPWVA

Export of refined sugar: govt, PSMA fail to reach decision

Govt confers Sitara-e-Imtiaz on late journalist M. Ziauddin

Read more stories