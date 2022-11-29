Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, Palestinians say

JERUSALEM: Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces early Tuesday morning in two separate incidents in the Israeli occuppied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Th Israeli military did not confirm the death but said its troops came under attack overnight when two military vehicles stalled just outside the town of Beit Ummar, near the city of Hebron.

Rioters hurled bombs and fired shots at soldiers who responded with live fire, the military said in a statement.

In a separate incident, Palestinian officials said another man was killed by Israeli fire near the occuppied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Palestinian towns in the occuppied West Bank have seen intensified raids by Israel since Palestinians carried out several street attacks in its cities in March.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year.