Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 01:58pm
Photo: REUTERS
DUBAI: Iran has proof that Western nations were involved in protests that have swept the country, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for “inappropriate attire”, pose one of the strongest challenges to the country’s clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran blasts ‘useless’ UN rights probe into unrest

“We have specific information proving that the US, Western countries and some of the American allies have had a role in the protests,” ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani added.

