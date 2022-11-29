AGL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
ANL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
AVN 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 80.92 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.46%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.11%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
LOTCHEM 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
MLCF 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.05%)
OGDC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
PRL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TRG 145.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.09%)
UNITY 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
WAVES 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,806 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,266 Increased By 194.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,609 Increased By 104.4 (0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil jumps on hopes for easing in China’s COVID controls

Reuters Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 12:46pm
Follow us

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Oil jumped on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that China would relax its COVID-19 controls after rare protests against the country’s zero-COVID strategy over the weekend in big Chinese cities.

Brent crude futures advanced $1.4, or 1.7%, and traded at $84.57 a barrel at 0645 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.17, or 1.5%, to $78.39 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained more than $2 earlier in the day. China held a news conference on COVID prevention and control measures at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday amid record COVID infections and protests in Shanghai and Beijing.

Asian shares also rallied as unsubstantiated rumours swirled that the unrest might prompt a loosening of the COVID restrictions.

Similar rumours have caused markets to zig-zag in recent weeks.

The rare street protests in cities across China over the weekend were a vote against President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy and the strongest public defiance during his political career, China analysts said.

Beijing has stuck with the zero-COVID policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions.

Oil prices are also supported by the expectation that major oil producers would adjust their production plans at the upcoming meeting.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, are set to hold a meeting on Dec. 4.

Analysts at Eurasia Group suggested in a note on Monday that weakened demand out of China could spur OPEC+ to cut output.

“Although this is merely a guess not the official statement from the OPEC, it still reflects the near-term market sentiment and is likely to be the turning point of the oil prices,” analysts from Haitong Futures said in a note.

OPEC+ started to lower its output target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, aiming to shore up oil prices.

Markets are also assessing the impact of an upcoming Western price cap on Russian oil.

Oil falls to near year’s lows on China demand worries

Group of Seven (G7) and European Union diplomats have been discussing a cap of between $65 and $70 a barrel, with the aim of limiting revenue to fund Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine “a special operation”.

But EU governments failed to agree on Monday on the cap, with Poland insisting the cap should be set lower than proposed by the G7, diplomats said.

The price cap is due to come into effect on Dec. 5, when an EU ban on Russian crude also takes effect.

Also read

OPEC+ Oil prices Brent oil US West Texas Intermediate Group of Seven

Comments

1000 characters

Oil jumps on hopes for easing in China’s COVID controls

PD prepares $496m gas pipeline augmentation plan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Pakistan receives $500mn from AIIB: finance ministry

Hina Rabbani Khar meets Afghan foreign minister on one-day Kabul trip

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Read more stories