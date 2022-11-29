Khurram Tariq Sayeed elected CACCI VP

ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement for Pakistan in international trade circles, Khurram Tariq Sayeed, former vice president FPCCI, was elected Vice President of the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) at the 36th CACCI Conference at Melbourne, Australia.

Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry is one of the world’s most influential trade alliances comprising of 27 countries.

Suleman Chawla, Acting President FPCCI, has expressed his satisfaction that a prominent, active and senior member of FPCCI has been bestowed with the honor and responsibility.

The CACCI, established in 1965, is a powerful and influential non-governmental organisation principally composed of the national chambers of commerce and industry in Asia and the Western Pacific and has been granted consultative status under the United Nations as CACCI’s objective is to link and promote economic growth of member countries throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The decision of Khurram Tariq Sayeed’s election was announced at the 95th CACCI council meeting in the presence of council members from 25 countries; including a high-profile Pakistani delegation led by Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI; Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, VP FPCCI; Zakaria Usman, former president FPCCI; Shahzeb Akram, immediate past SVP FPCCI; Sheikh Sultan Rahman, Coordinator Head Office FPCCI; among others prominent business personalities.

