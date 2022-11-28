AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling edges up again dollar but outlook murky

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:55pm
Follow us

LONDON: Sterling edged up against a weaker dollar on Monday, hovering near a three-month high, even as Britain’s murky economic outlook weighed on traders’ minds.

At 1030 GMT, the pound was up 0.12% at $1.2103 - not far off a three-month high of $1.2153 touched on Nov. 24. But sterling fell 0.6% versus the euro at 86.58 pence.

A survey released on Monday showed Britain’s property market activity stalling in October and house price growth slowing to its lowest quarterly level since February 2020, as the fallout from former prime minister Liz Truss’s “mini-budget” and a cost-of-living crisis continued to be felt.

A UK CBI retail survey is due to be published on Monday, and will show how the UK consumer is dealing with soaring inflation and a pay squeeze.

Analysts said sterling’s direction this week was likely to be driven by its peers given the political backdrop is more settled and the data calendar is quiet.

Fears of a lengthy UK recession were seen weighing on sentiment.

Sterling set for third straight weekly gain, but vulnerable

Last week’s flash purchasing manager index (PMI) data showed British economic activity staying near 21-month lows, though the figures were slightly better than economists had expected.

Market players pondering the Bank of England’s (BoE) next move will be listening carefully to several BoE members due to speak this week, including BoE governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday and chief economist Huw Pill on Wednesday.

The Monetary Policy Committee, the BoE’s rate-setting body, is expected to increase rates by 50 basis points on Dec. 15, taking the base rate to 3.50%, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The central bank has been hiking rates since late 2021 to try to bring down soaring inflation without damaging the economy too much in the process.

“The BoE’s forecasts imply that the bulk of UK inflation will dissipate and that minimal further tightening is required,” said Mizuho senior economist Colin Asher, writing in a note that the BoE’s forecasts suggest the upcoming recession will do much of the necessary work in battling inflation.

Sterling

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling edges up again dollar but outlook murky

By-elections will be held in Punjab, KP in case of mass resignations: ECP

Pakistan's delegation leaves for Russia to hold discussions on oil, gas

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.95 against US dollar

COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to PM, President Alvi

Pak Army’s ‘political quarantine’ will augur well for Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

Oil prices erase 2022 gains as China’s protests spark demand worries

Sufficient stocks of sugar available in Pakistan, Finance Division told

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests

Agreements with IPPs: DFIs underscore need for amendments

Read more stories