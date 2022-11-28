AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI condemns arrest of Swati

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday condemned the arrest of party senator Azam Swati for the second time, allegedly for using foul language against the top military leadership.

Swati was taken into custody for the second time early Sunday morning after a raid at his farmhouse by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Islamabad team for allegedly tweeting against senior military officials. PTI Chairman Imran took to the Twitter to express his anger over the arrest of the party senator.

“I am shocked & appalled at how rapidly we are descending into not just a ‘banana republic but a fascist state’. How can anyone not understand the pain & suffering Senator Swati underwent with custodial torture & blackmailing video of him & his conservative wife sent to his family,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the former prime minister stated: “His (Swati) justifiable anger & frustration at the injustice meted out to him especially the doors of SC remaining closed to him despite over a fortnight of appeals by Senators in support of him. So he tweets & is arrested again. Everyone must raise their voice against this ‘state fascism’.”

PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi also expressed his concern over the arrest, saying that he absolutely condemned the re-arrest of Swati.

“Absolutely condemn the re-arrest of Senator Azam Swati. Is this way Pakistan’s citizens will be treated for demanding fundamental democratic rights? Was custodial torture, blackmail and a complete denial of his right to dignity not sufficient for this ‘fascist’ govt?” Qureshi said.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar also tweeted about the incident and praised the “dignified manner” in which Azam Swati conducted himself as he was arrested Sunday.

“The dignified manner in which Azam Swati conducted himself as he was arrested today shows he is fighting for a principle. You can disagree with his choice of words or even his views, but you cannot disagree with him that whatever happens must do so within ambit of law,” he tweeted. The former human rights minister and senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari maintained that Swati had only “asked some questions and spoke about what happened to him and his family”.

“Senator Azam Swati arrested again by FIA after he spoke at our Azadi March where he asked some questions & spoke abt what happened to him & his family. Is that a crime? Did the ‘pussilanimous’ Senate Chairman again give his approval for this arrest? Fascism,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she stated: “ [It] Seems freedom of speech in Pakistan today is reserved for the powerful State be it in a press conference, a public address, a press statement or on social media. For the rest, including parliamentarians, this right is denied.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shah Mehmood Qureshi FIA Azam Swati PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

PTI condemns arrest of Swati

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories