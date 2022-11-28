AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Punjab govt condemns Swati’s arrest

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
LAHORE: Punjab government spokesperson Musarat Jamsheed Cheema has condemned the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over ‘highly obnoxious’ tweets against senior military officials.

Musarat Jamsheed Cheema said that ‘unlawful’ and ‘immoral actions’ against the senator were highly condemnable. “The PTI will valiantly face cheap ploys of the imported government,” she said and accused the federal government of using state institutions for their vested interests.

She warned that if such practices persist then it will further escalate public anger and outburst. “Pakistanis want immediate ouster of ‘fake government’, which they fully displayed by vigorously participating in the Rawalpindi march under the leadership of PTI chairman Imran Khan.”

According to Cheema, it should be a matter of concern for the PDM leaders why the masses do not give them due respect and acknowledgment even after governing the country for a long period of time. “The real power is to reign over the hearts of the masses which Imran Khan is doing since long,” she further said.

