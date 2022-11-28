NUST holds seminar to discuss environmental impact of community investments

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in collaboration with Coca-Cola Pakistan held a seminar on community investments related to the environment, governance, and sustainability. Three master classes were delivered to highlight these areas of impact by Zouhair Khaliq, CEO of National Incubation Centre and founder of TeamUp, Afia Salam, Trustee of Indus Earth and Fahad Ashraf, Vice President of Coca-Cola, Pakistan.

Sana Maqbool, General Manager of NUST’s Corporate Relations hosted the event and spoke about the role of NUST in creating powerful collaborations through public-private partnerships.

A panel discussion titled “Driving Science and Technology to Solve for the Planet” asked industry experts and academics to weigh in on the link between innovation and sustainability through global best practices. The panel also discussed a report authored by NUST’s Deputy Director of Sustainability, Barira Hanif, on landmark projects of Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Pakistan - including the Paani project, Pakistan’s first plastic road, and the recent rollout of bottles made from recycled plastic.

Speaking at the event, Director Public Affairs & Communications Coca-Cola Pakistan Syed Omar said, “Sustainability is all about responsibility fulfilling the needs of the current generation without compromising the needs of out future generations. We need to prioritize planet, environment and people in every decision taken.”

