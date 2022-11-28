AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Nov 28, 2022
HCCI chief calls for early clearance of soybean oilseed from port

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 06:48am
HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Ahmed Siddiqui has urged Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema and Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman to ensure early clearance of soybean oilseed at the port to meet requirement of solvent industry and poultry sector.

In a statement issued here Saturday he feared that this clearance was facing delay following concerns by customs department that the oilseed had genetically modified object (GMO). He said that it was not cleared this would serious implications for economy. He said that solvent industry was dependent on oilseed import for production of edible oil.

Besides, he said, it was also used as meals for feed of cattle and poultry industry. He said that ever since oil industry was established it was regularly importing oilseed from abroad for meeting edible oil requirement. He said that middle and lower middle class use chicken’s meat to meet dietary requirement. He said that chicken was highly used in weddings across Pakistan.

HCCI Chief maintained that due to shortage of poultry this sector’s economy was being undermined. He apprehended that in next few days it would lead to a crisis and cost of poultry feed’s bag had been increased by Rs1000. He said that there was no alternate to poultry feed. He added that solvent industry produces edible oil and its oilcake goes for trade of animal’s feed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

