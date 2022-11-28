AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Punjab govt to set up film production studio, pledges Elahi

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has assured the film industry of considering a proposal to set up a film production studio to provide recreational facilities to the masses besides reviving this neglected segment.

The chief minister extended this assurance to film producers Sheikh Amjad Rasheed and Rana Khalid Manzoor during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Sunday. A spokesperson said that matters pertaining to reviving the film industry were discussed at length.

Speaking to the participants, the CM resolved to take steps on preferential basis for the revival of the Pakistani films, especially Punjabi films. In this regard, the CM said, the Punjab government will establish an endowment fund worth about Rs 1 billion for the welfare of artists. He said the government also has enhanced stipend for the deserving artists from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000.

The CM assured that the Punjab government will review a proposal to set up a film production studio and all possible steps will be taken to provide quality recreational facilities to the people. He added that employment opportunities will be generated with the enhancement of film production, adding that Punjab is a fertile land with regard to art and culture.

