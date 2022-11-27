Nine terrorists killed in Kohlu IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: At least nine terrorists, associated with proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kohlu area by the security forces.

According to military’s media, the security forces conduced an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Kohlu area of Balochistan.

As per Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces undertook a “clearance operation” and managed to eliminate nine terrorists belonging to the proscribed organization after a heavy exchange of fire. Meanwhile, three terrorists were also arrested in injured condition.

The military’s media wing further said that the security forces were chasing the BLA terrorists since the September 30 blast in Kohlu Bazar, which claimed live of two people.

The ISPR added the terrorists were involved in various criminal activities including kidnapping, ransom and extortion. “Terrorists were also involved in attacks on security forces,” it added.

The army’s media wing stated that the suspects were targeting engineers working on development projects in Balochistan. “They were preparing attacks in Kohlu, Kahan and Maywand,” it concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022