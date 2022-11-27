AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Lacklustre conditions persist on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained very low.

Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 65,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

200 bales of Rohri, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund and 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

