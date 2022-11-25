Plane makes emergency landing

KARACHI: PIA’s ATR plane PK632 ATR45, carrying 54 passengers from Sukkur to Islamabad, made an emergency landing at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) last night.

At a distance of 2 nautical miles from the airport, the aircraft gave a “MAYDAY” call at 2240 hours. Ambulance and fire tenders/engines were immediately dispatched.

CAA spokesman said the aircraft landed safely on runway 28L at 2241 hours. The aircraft taxied to the parking bay on its own at 2251 hours.

He said pilot in his report confirmed that engine #2 fire warning light came on during flight and was shut down immediately as a precaution. The plane landed safely while flying on one engine, he said.

Medical test of the pilot will be conducted as per the prescribed SOPs, CAA spokesman told.

