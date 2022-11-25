PM lauds services of outgoing CJCSC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the outgoing CJCSC General Nadeem Raza for strengthening the defence of the homeland and for his services to the army.

General Nadeem Raza paid a farewell call on the prime minister and the premier said he was proud of the general’s services for Pakistan during conversation with him.

A dignified and talented officer like you has rendered excellent service on the post of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, added the premier and expressed best wishes for Raza. CJCSC General Nadeem Raza thanked the prime minister.

