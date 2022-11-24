AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Indian shares hit new highs on boost from IT, banks

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:26pm
BENGALURU: India’s main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday, powered by a rally in shares of IT companies and public sector banks, with sentiment bolstered by signals the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.24%, biggest single day gain in two weeks, to close at 62,272.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 1.19% to 18,484.1.

The NSE Nifty Bank index also settled at record high.

The Nifty IT was the top sectoral gainer, rising 2.63% tracking overnight gains in tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite following the Fed minutes. During the session the index rose to an over three-month high.

Deven Choksey, Managing Director of KRChoksey Holdings said that the tone of the U.S. central bank will likely be more dovish and rate hikes more calibrated going forward, “allowing the markets across the world to breathe more comfortably.”

India shares edge higher as bank stocks rally; Fed minutes in focus

Minutes from the Fed’s November rate-setting meeting showed on Wednesday, a “substantial majority” of policymakers agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of rate hikes.

“We are set for record high closing levels, both in terms of market capitalisation as well as Sensex, Nifty levels by the end of 2022,” G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research said, adding “this could only change if slide in oil prices reverses.”

The broader indices underperformed their larger peers with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty SmallCap100 adding 0.44% and 0.51%, respectively.

In domestic trading, Apollo Hospitals was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, rising 4.6%.

Tata Consumer Products closed 2.9% higher after it said it remained in discussions with various parties for strategic opportunities, including Bisleri International, after a media report of talks about an acquisition.

