Imran reviews arrangements for PTI ‘long march’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the PTI long march in Rawalpindi.

According to sources, the former prime minister started coordinating with his party leaders and asked them to submit their plans for the event.

He also issued instructions to make comprehensive arrangements for the convoys reaching Rawalpindi from all over the country, including setting up tents for more than 40,000 party workers. He added that accommodation for the workers should be arranged at two to three places in the city.

He asked the party leaders to finalize accommodation and food arrangements by tomorrow and submit a report to him. He urged the party workers coming from distant areas to reach Rawalpindi a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department chalked out security plan for the long march during meeting held here which was attended by Advisor to CM Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Sambal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Captain Asadullah Khan (retd). On this occasion, the Commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO Rawalpindi and CPO Rawalpindi gave a briefing.

The meeting was told that security cameras were being installed on the route of the long march while sites have been identified for parking, emergency hospital and helipad. Moreover, an alternate plan was also being considered for the arrival of the English cricket team and security arrangements for the march.

Moreover, the PTI Lahore held an important meeting here to finalize the preparations for the march. PTI General Secretary Hammad Azhar and other party officials were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, while talking to media, Punjab Government’s spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema disclosed that senior journalists and anchorpersons met the PTI Chairman at his residence. “On this occasion, he discussed the colossal economic and political losses caused to the country due to the incompetent imported government and deliberated upon the long march strategy being held on Nov 26,” she added.

She said that the former prime minister continued to raise a strong voice against the state-sponsored oppression of journalists, adding that the pressure on the imported government will be increased to ensure the freedom of the media and the security of journalists in the country. She lamented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for doing nothing for the people.

